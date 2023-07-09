Ocala family left homeless after a house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family from Ocala is left without a roof to sleep under after their house caught fire on June 8th.

Marion County and Ocala Fire Rescue officials were called to the house on NW 39th Lane around 5 p.m.

911 callers told emergency response workers a person was still inside the burning home.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, the roof over the garage collapsed.

No firefighters got hurt, but one resident did.

That person was taken to the hospital.

