Ocala family left homeless after a house fire

A house fire on NW 39th Lane in Ocala left a family homeless.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A family from Ocala is left without a roof to sleep under after their house caught fire on June 8th.

Marion County and Ocala Fire Rescue officials were called to the house on NW 39th Lane around 5 p.m.

911 callers told emergency response workers a person was still inside the burning home.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, the roof over the garage collapsed.

No firefighters got hurt, but one resident did.

That person was taken to the hospital.

TRENDING: Ocala dog show participants compete in second day of AKC All-Breed Show

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

The Priest Theater will get an appraisal in a city commission meeting on June 13th.
The Priest Theater almost had it’s final curtain call
Traffic was diverted around one Chiefland business after a potentially violent act.
A police investigation diverted traffic in Chiefland
A police investigation diverted traffic in Chiefland
Ocala family left homeless after a house fire