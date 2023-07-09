A police investigation diverted traffic in Chiefland

Traffic was diverted around one Chiefland business after a potentially violent act.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was diverted around one Chiefland business after a potentially violent act occurred on the afternoon of June 8th.

According to local business employees and residents, the Cash Munny Pawnshop on North Young Boulevard was shut down around 5 p.m. as Chiefland Police officers investigated an incident.

We will update this story as more details arise.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

The Priest Theater will get an appraisal in a city commission meeting on June 13th.
The Priest Theater almost had it’s final curtain call
A house fire on NW 39th Lane in Ocala left a family homeless.
Ocala family left homeless after a house fire
A police investigation diverted traffic in Chiefland
Ocala family left homeless after a house fire