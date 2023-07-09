A police investigation diverted traffic in Chiefland
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was diverted around one Chiefland business after a potentially violent act occurred on the afternoon of June 8th.
According to local business employees and residents, the Cash Munny Pawnshop on North Young Boulevard was shut down around 5 p.m. as Chiefland Police officers investigated an incident.
We will update this story as more details arise.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.