The Priest Theater almost had it’s final curtain call

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Owners of one of Florida’s oldest theaters are looking toward a brighter future after almost facing a final curtain call.

The Priest Theater opened in 1910 and it’s still standing even after it was set to be demolished due to structural damage in September of last year.

State officials approved a million-dollar grant last month to purchase and restore the theater.

The building will get an appraisal in a city commission meeting on June 13th.

Owners are asking the High Springs community to come to the meeting to show their support.

