Talitha Diggs is heading to the World Athletic Championships for the second straight year

EUGENE, OR (WCJB) - At the U.S. Outdoor Championship, Gator track and field standout Talitha Diggs is going to Budapest, Hungary for the World Athletic Championships. After she earned a third place finish in the 400 meter run at Hayward Field.

Diggs was in the 7th lane for the race as she approached the final turn. The Gator sprinter was in a close one with Lynna Irby-Jackson in the 3rd lane. Diggs sped past Jackson and secured her qualification to the worldwide event with a personal best time of 49.93 seconds.

Former Gator Cory McGee is also joining Diggs and Anna Hall with her third place finish in the 1500 meter run. McGee clocked in at 4 minutes and three seconds It is McGee’s third trip to World Championships. McGee was part of the Gator track and field team from 2010-2014.

Another former Gator, Marquis Dendy is crowned the national champion for the men’s long jump with a leap of 26′8.5″ feet. It is his third time in Budapest.

Ryan Willie did not make the top 3 in the 400 meter run and missed out on his first trip to Hungary. The 2023 SEC Outdoor Men’s Runner of the Year ran 44.87 seconds, the third fastest time in program history. Grace Stark had a eighth place finish in the women’s 100 meter hurdles with a season best 12.74 seconds.

Robert Gregory qualified for the semifinals for the men’s 200 meter run with a time of 20.00 seconds. He will compete Sunday evening at 8:30 pm ET.

Kyra Jefferson is in the semifinals for the women’s 200 meter run and clocked in at 22.80 seconds. Jefferson competes Sunday night at 8:45 pm ET.

