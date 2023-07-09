UF student arrested for alleged sexual assault

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Police officers arrested a 19-year-old UF student for allegedly assaulting someone sexually Saturday afternoon.

Parker Siegel was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his victim in his bed at around 2:30 Saturday. Officers say Siegel held down his victim as he assaulted him.

Investigators say the victim gave no consent. The charges against Siegel mean the victim was potentially asleep or otherwise unconscious.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office records show that Siegel is not currently in jail.

