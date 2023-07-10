Alachua County commissioner appointed to FAC committee.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Association of Counties board appointed a new Finance and Audit Committee member on June 28.

Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell is the newest member of the Finance and Audit Committee after being appointed in late June.

The Finance and Audit Committee is a standing committee that meets four times a year.

As a committee member, Cornell will work with the board to evaluate the financial decisions of the FAC such as budgets, allocations and audits.

“Being appointed to the Finance and Audit Committee by the board is truly an honor,” Cornell said about the appointment, “The Florida Association of Counties has been instrumental in my growth as a leader, and I am grateful for the opportunity to give back through my service on this committee.”

