Author of book chronicling 50 years at Hippodrome speaks on process

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Richard Gartee is the man who took on the challenge of documenting 50 years of history at the Hippodrome.

He began the journey in 2018, and called it a passion project--as someone who claims to have seen every play at the Hippodrome since 1977.

“I think the most rewarding part has been just preserving the history of it,” said Gartee, “and reacquainting people who are newer to Gainesville with what that rich history is like.”

Shamrock McShane is a fellow author himself--and published a glowing review of Gartee’s work.

“I think the book is a wonderful,” said McShane, whose latest work is titled Hall of Fools, “wonderful thing. It’s so great that Richard has done this because a theatre disappears. It’s not like movies, and he has chronicled 50 years of this institution that’s made a difference in the whole culture not only of Gainesville but I think in the southeast.”

Gartee gave a presentation to the Writers Alliance of Gainesville discussing his writing process.

He says after some of the founders of the Hippodrome died, he decided he needed to preserve the history now before it went away.

“They managed to catch the attention of play writes and directors from London,” said Gartee, “from New York...The city of Gainesville really got this wonderful theatre that brought New York level theatre to Gainesville.”

“It’s the greatest theater in the southeast,” said McShane. “That’s all I can say.”

The book, titled Hipprodome Theatre First 50 Years, is currently available for purchase online or at the Matheson History Museum, Ilene’s Gator Store in Thornebrook Village or at Book Gallery West.

