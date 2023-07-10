Feeding Frenzy: Jaws-themed restaurant opens in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Ocala are sinking their teeth into a brand new restaurant themed after the 1975 classic movie “Jaws”.

Monday was opening day for the newest burger joint in the Horse Capital of the World and the line went out the door. Owners Yolanda and Darryl Gaddis opened the doors to their first “Jaws Jumbo Burgers” 40 years ago. The couple first served shark fanatics in Michigan, then Tennessee, and now Florida.

They initially planned to open the jaws-themed eatery in Orlando but they couldn’t lock down a property.

“The properties that they had in Orlando just fell through, just didn’t work out,” explained Dennis Workman, a sales representative. “This one came to fruition a lot faster and they decided to go with this one.”

The restaurant is decked out with shark-themed memorabilia along the walls that pays tribute to the 1975 franchise. In addition to the digital shark aquarium, they’re serving up nothing but old fashion cuisine like burgers and shakes.

Some on social media have criticized the new restaurant for its “cash only” policy. But for customers like Shawne Bailey, making a trip to the bank was not an inconvenience.

“There’s a bank right next door, you can go to the bank next door and get money out, it’s really easy,” Bailey said. “It listed it on Facebook so I knew coming in that it was cash only. It’s good.”

The couple wants the restaurant to have an old-fashion feel

“[The owners are] just good-hearted people, I mean work hard. They truly believe in the work ethic that they have and obviously love doing this. They can retire but they just love doing this,” said Workman.

The restaurant is located at 3131 S.W. College Rd., Ocala

