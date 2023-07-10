FHP officials warn people not to leave children in cars

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers in Florida are reminding people not to leave children in the car during the hot summer weather.

36 children across the country died last year after being left in hot cars with four of those deaths in Florida.

This year eight children have died in hot cars nationwide.

Half of those deaths happened in Florida.

It is a criminal offense to leave a child inside a parked car.

“Don’t leave them in the car. It’s not safe anyway, as you don’t know if somebody is going to come up and abduct your child. That’s another issue, but really with the heat out right now, never leave your child unattended in a vehicle,” says Capt. Peter Bergstresser, Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP officials say to call 911 if you see a child left in a vehicle unattended.

