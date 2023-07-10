Florida Agritourism Association brings annual conference to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Agritourism Association’s annual conference is coming to Gainesville this week.

The conference kicked off Sunday night at Valleyview near the Santa Fe River Ranch in Alachua, but the conference itself will be held Monday and Tuesday at the UF Hilton.

The founder of Hitchcock’s Markets says he has been trying to bring the conference to Gainesville for years.

“I was very interested in bringing it to Gainesville so we know that Gainesville is kind of slow in the summer and it lended itself a perfect opportunity for us to gather all the agritourism operators throughout the state that we’re interested in the opportunity to come to this conference.”

Workshops will be held Monday on numerous subjects including starting and running an agritourism operation.

“Agritourism is a relatively new industry,” said Alan Hitchcock. “What we’re having this conference for is mostly for educational reasons. How to be a better operator, how to comply with the different regulations and how to be a good neighbor.”

Hitchcock said the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture will speak to close the conference.

