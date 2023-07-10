Florida Agritourism Association brings annual conference to Gainesville

The founder of Hitchcock’s Markets says he has been trying to bring the conference to Gainesville for years
The founder of Hitchcock’s Markets says he has been trying to bring the conference to Gainesville for years
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Agritourism Association’s annual conference is coming to Gainesville this week.

The conference kicked off Sunday night at Valleyview near the Santa Fe River Ranch in Alachua, but the conference itself will be held Monday and Tuesday at the UF Hilton.

The founder of Hitchcock’s Markets says he has been trying to bring the conference to Gainesville for years.

“I was very interested in bringing it to Gainesville so we know that Gainesville is kind of slow in the summer and it lended itself a perfect opportunity for us to gather all the agritourism operators throughout the state that we’re interested in the opportunity to come to this conference.”

Workshops will be held Monday on numerous subjects including starting and running an agritourism operation.

“Agritourism is a relatively new industry,” said Alan Hitchcock. “What we’re having this conference for is mostly for educational reasons. How to be a better operator, how to comply with the different regulations and how to be a good neighbor.”

Hitchcock said the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture will speak to close the conference.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

Florida Agritourism Association brings annual conference to Gainesville
He called the book a passion project, claiming to have seen every play at the theatre since 1977
Author of book chronicling 50 years at Hippodrome speaks on process
Early morning commuters disrupted by commercial building fire
UF student arrested for alleged sexual assault