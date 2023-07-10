Florida Department of Transportation starts resurfacing project in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will start a resurfacing project in Chiefland on Monday.

Construction will take place along US 19 from North Young Boulevard to the Gilchrist County line.

The resurfacing project will include the removal and replacement of the upper layers of asphalt and driveway rehabilitation throughout the project limits.

The project will also be on State Road 55 from US 19 to East Park Avenue.

Drivers should expect lane closures and flagging operations after 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

FDOT says the $18.4 million project should be completed by early 2025.

