Florida Department of Transportation starts resurfacing project in Chiefland

The resurfacing project will include the removal and replacement of the upper layers of asphalt and driveway rehabilitation throughout the project limits.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will start a resurfacing project in Chiefland on Monday.

Construction will take place along US 19 from North Young Boulevard to the Gilchrist County line.

The resurfacing project will include the removal and replacement of the upper layers of asphalt and driveway rehabilitation throughout the project limits.

TRENDING: Wyatt Langford is selected No. 4 by the Texas Rangers in the MLB Draft

The project will also be on State Road 55 from US 19 to East Park Avenue.

Drivers should expect lane closures and flagging operations after 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

FDOT says the $18.4 million project should be completed by early 2025.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, we’ll tell you about some common fitness myths...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Common fitness myths
Florida Department of Transportation starts resurfacing project in Chiefland
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Common fitness myths
TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida