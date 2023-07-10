Gainesville church volunteer arrested for battering underage members

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department arrested a man accused of sexually abusing underage victims while volunteering for a church.

Gabriel Hemenez, 28, was arrested in Lakeland on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of attempted sexual battery of a minor.

According to the police department, detectives began investigating a report of sexual abuse at Ignite Life Center, a church on Northwest 14th Avenue in Gainesville, on Feb. 7. The victim reported Hemenez abused him while he attended the church.

Hemenez worked as a member of and volunteered at the church from 2018 until 2023. Detectives learned of several minors who were abused during a month-long overnight camp.

Last Thursday, detectives traveled to Lakeland to meet Hemenez and interview him about the allegations. Officers say he admitted to inappropriately touching three minors and one adult at the church.

Due to the nature of the crimes, detectives say there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about additional crimes committed by Hemenez is asked to contact Det. Johnson by calling 352-393-7656 or emailing Johnsonrl@cityofgainesville.org

