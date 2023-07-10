Gainesville church volunteer arrested for battering underage members

Booking photo of Gabriel Hemenez
Booking photo of Gabriel Hemenez(GPD, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department arrested a man accused of sexually abusing underage victims while volunteering for a church.

Gabriel Hemenez, 28, was arrested in Lakeland on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of attempted sexual battery of a minor.

According to the police department, detectives began investigating a report of sexual abuse at Ignite Life Center, a church on Northwest 14th Avenue in Gainesville, on Feb. 7. The victim reported Hemenez abused him while he attended the church.

Hemenez worked as a member of and volunteered at the church from 2018 until 2023. Detectives learned of several minors who were abused during a month-long overnight camp.

TRENDING: ‘Looking forward to the comeback’: staff at Lloyd Clarke Sports remain hopeful after fire

Last Thursday, detectives traveled to Lakeland to meet Hemenez and interview him about the allegations. Officers say he admitted to inappropriately touching three minors and one adult at the church.

Due to the nature of the crimes, detectives say there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about additional crimes committed by Hemenez is asked to contact Det. Johnson by calling 352-393-7656 or emailing Johnsonrl@cityofgainesville.org

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

A "Florida Heritage" sign is installed outside the Riley House in Tallahassee.
Florida African American museums getting $800k in state budget
Commissioner Ken Cornell is the newest committee member with the Finance and Audit Committee
Alachua County commissioner appointed to FAC committee.
The other store fronts in the plaza remain open and employees with Lloyd Clarke say they do...
“Looking forward to the comeback”: staff at Lloyd Clarke Sports remain hopeful after fire
Expect the current capacity of 90,000 fans will be reduced as wider seats and ADA compliant...
Russell Report: Gator Nation anticipate multi-million dollar Swamp renovations