“Looking forward to the comeback”: staff at Lloyd Clarke Sports remain hopeful after fire

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Employees at Lloyd Clarke Sports are rallying after most of the store burned in a fire.

Ian Switzer has worked at Lloyd Clarke sports for two years while in school at UF

He says he was devastated when woke up to a call Sunday morning that the store was burned.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” said Switzer, “honestly. I got a message from my boss that said the store was on fire so I just got right out here as soon as possible.”

He said he was shocked when he arrived and saw how bad the fire had been.

The store is located in the shopping plaza on the corner of NW 13th street and 16th avenue in Gainesville.

It has been open for 47 years, and Switzer called it his home.

“My family used to shop here back in like the 80′s so I already knew that it was a really close,” said Switzer, “tight-knit group. The same people have been coming here for several decades, so I just knew it was a good community with good people.”

He said staff at the store is like family, and the outpouring of support from long-time shoppers has been overwhelming.

“We love each other,” said Switzer. “I love them. It’s been amazing, it’s unfortunate now that I’m moving out that I won’t be able to open the store up again with them during my duration here. But it’s been an amazing experience and I love them.”

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze around 3:30 Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but staffers believe that it was an electrical fire.

Staff are currently assessing the damage, and determining how long it might take to re-open.

The other store fronts in the plaza remain open and employees with Lloyd Clarke say they do plan on re-opening.

“Looking forward to the comeback,” said Switzer. “I hope to shop here in the future.”

