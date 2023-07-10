Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall

Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another car at a Mississippi mall.(Clay Edwards)
By Jordon Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police say a man was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on top of a car at a Mississippi mall.

Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddy Addison says the department received several phone calls prior to the Sunday incident that reported Robert Herring driving recklessly on Interstate 55, WLBT reports.

Once police arrived at the Renaissance at Colony Park outdoor shopping mall, Addison says they found several empty containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. Because of this and because Herring allegedly smelled of alcohol, officers executed a search warrant to draw blood.

The blood test results are not known at this time.

Herring was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the incident.



