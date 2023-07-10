Pregnant woman jumped outside Gainesville apartment

47-year-old Audrea Caine was arrested for aggravated battery
47-year-old Audrea Caine was arrested for aggravated battery(Alachua County Sheriffs Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pregnant woman was attacked at a Gainesville apartment complex Sunday night.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Audrea Caine, 47, on a charge of felony aggravated battery after allegedly kneeling on the victim’s stomach. The woman was approximately six months pregnant and had a visible bump.

The victim stated that she was intentionally jumped by four suspects at Holly Heights North apartment complex. Deputies say that one suspect kicked the victim in the face while another punched her in the face.

The victim identified two of the suspects as Caine’s nieces. Caine claimed that she did fight someone, but she did not know who.

