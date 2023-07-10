Second annual community giveback offers thousands of free backpacks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second year in a row, the community giveback is set to distribute over 7,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for free.

Thanks to the combined efforts of The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, AdventHealth Ocala, and Marion County Public Schools thousands of students will receive school supplies just in time for the start of the school year.

MCPS parents and guardians can register their students here using the student’s name and MCPS student ID. Non-MCPS students can enter with the student ID based on their school’s location.

On July 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 10 locations throughout Marion County will distribute the bags, including:

AdventHealth Ocala Auxiliary Center

Dunnellon Middle School

Fort McCoy School

Lake Weir High School

Liberty High School

North Marion High School

Friends Recycling Center

Additional locations will also be distributing back-packs on alternate dates:

City of Belleview’s Lake Lillian on July 28 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Forest Community Center on August 5 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Frank DeLuca YMCA Gymnasium on August 8 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can register through Marion County Public Schools here.

