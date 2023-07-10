Second annual community giveback offers thousands of free backpacks

Marion County Public Schools
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second year in a row, the community giveback is set to distribute over 7,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for free.

Thanks to the combined efforts of The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, AdventHealth Ocala, and Marion County Public Schools thousands of students will receive school supplies just in time for the start of the school year.

MCPS parents and guardians can register their students here using the student’s name and MCPS student ID. Non-MCPS students can enter with the student ID based on their school’s location.

TRENDING: Pregnant woman jumped outside Gainesville apartment

On July 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 10 locations throughout Marion County will distribute the bags, including:

  • AdventHealth Ocala Auxiliary Center
  • Dunnellon Middle School
  • Fort McCoy School
  • Lake Weir High School
  • Liberty High School
  • North Marion High School
  • Friends Recycling Center

Additional locations will also be distributing back-packs on alternate dates:

  • City of Belleview’s Lake Lillian on July 28 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Forest Community Center on August 5 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • Frank DeLuca YMCA Gymnasium on August 8 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can register through Marion County Public Schools here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

Susan Lorincz was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens in...
Lorincz pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge in shooting death of her neighbor
Lorincz pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge in shooting death of her neighbor
Pregnant woman jumped outside Gainesville apartment
Warrant issued after a shooting in Lake City