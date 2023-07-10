Strong storms knock down tree in Gainesville, lane blocked temporarily

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was diverted on Northwest 34th Street on Monday afternoon due to a tree knocked down by strong storms.

A large oak tree fell on 34th Street near the intersection of 49th Avenue. A lane was blocked on the street until workers could remove the tree.

The storms brought two to three inches of rain to Gainesville with winds over 40 mph.

