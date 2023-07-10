‘They’ve got to take responsibility’: Dog owners are concerned about safety in kennels

EARLETON, Fla. (WCJB) - After two dogs escaped a dog kennel in Alachua County and a dozen dogs died a month ago in Fort White, it leaves many people wondering where it is safe to board their pets.

Many dog owners are concerned about safety for pets in kennels.

A month ago, a dozen dogs died during an air conditioning outage. In a more recent incident, on July 4th, two dogs escaped ‘All Paws Pet’ Kennel in Eastern Alachua County.

The owners were able to find one dog. However, the other was found dead on the side of the road after apparently being hit by a car.

Residents think there should be more regulations when it comes to kennels.

Terri Lebel, a retired dog sitter, helps people find their lost dogs in Earleton near Lake Santa Fe.

She said this is the fifth time in the past seven years, dogs have escaped from this kennel.

Lebel thinks kennel owners can do more to avoid these incidences.

" Alarms would be helpful for the temperature. And working in double fences, securing the fence system for the kennels. Obviously, dogs are digging or going up and above, climbing up walls, I’ve seen dogs do it,” said Lebel. “Air tags can also be helpful. It is something I use with my pet, and it might be a good idea for kennels to use them too.”

She also encourages dog owners to inspect kennels before sending your pets there.

" I would go out and do a tour, I would look for good recommendations, word of mouth, that sort of thing. Make sure it is safe.”

The owner of ‘All Paws Pet’ was not available to interview but did send a statement.

“On the night of July 4th we had a rare escape of a clients 2 pets. The client was immediately notified upon discovery and our emergency procedures were put in place. Neighbors and the neighborhoods near us were notified by social media to spread the word quickly. Gainesville Pet Finders was notified. Staff began to search. One of the clients relatives came up and joined the search. Posters were printed and posted. One of the clients’ pets was found by ACAS later that day. Tragically the other pet was found deceased by the side of the road. The whole experience was utterly devastating to myself and my staff. I reached out privately to the family to allow them to grieve. Before even speaking to the owners about resolution we began to be cyber bullied. Threats of violence and accused of the most appalling acts by people that have never met me or been to my business. My employees have stated they are concerned about the threats. I run a good kennel We have had thousands of pets here for 17 year without any issue. Have there been injuries and such? Yes, we have procedures which we follow. We never had any allegations of abuse and neglect. Never been reported to anyone for anything. I have some of the best customers in the area. I have some of the best employees in the business. They are professionals. They are long term employees. Average length of time with me? In excess of 5 years. I made it through COVID. Now I am at risk due to cyber bullying.

Alachua County officials said they have to receive a complaint to check for violations at a kennel. The county provided the following checklist from the American Kennel Club:

Contact the kennel or dog sitter well in advance of your trip to schedule a visit for you and your dog.

Do due diligence. If you’re looking at a commercial dog boarding kennel, find out if they are certified or members of a professional organization. If you’re interviewing an individual, find out how long the person has been dog sitting and how many repeat customers they’ve had. Also, check a few references.

Find out about immunization requirements. Many kennels will require a Bordetella shot, along with rabies, distemper, hepatitis parvovirus , and parainfluenza . Are dogs also screened for fleas and ticks

Keep an eye out for clean, secure, and sanitary conditions. There should be adequate, securely-fenced exercise areas and sleeping areas with comfortable non-slip surfaces. Are you welcome to visit all areas of the kennel or home that the dog will have access to? Are they secure and free of harmful chemicals

Meet the caretakers and observe how they interact with your dog. How many dogs will they care for at one time? How much exercise do the dogs get, and how often are they taken out to eliminate? What type of animal care education and training does the provider have?

Take stock of provisions made for the comfort of boarders. This includes fresh drinking water, temperature control, ventilation, and shelter.

Find out what happens if your dog has any healthcare needs or emergencies requiring medication and/or veterinary services. Determine if the pet care provider is certified in pet first-aid

Evaluate the staffing situation. Are there proper staff on the premises 24-hours-a-day? Is there an evacuation plan in case of an emergency

Observe the handling of the dogs. Is any interaction allowed with other dogs? How well is this supervised?

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.