TV20 YOUR MONEY: Adding value to your home before you sell

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking to sell your home in the near future, it is important to make some improvements beforehand.

TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with the owner of National HomeCraft, Frank McKinney.

McKinney said areas like the bathroom and kitchen are areas to improve because they are a focal point of the home.

In the bathroom, he emphasized safety measures to take when it comes to slipping.

If you need any remodeling you can reach out to National HomeCraft through their website or phone (352) 622-7051.

