UF MLB Draft update: Josh Rivera drafted No. 81 by Cubs; Philip Abner selected No. 175 by Diamondbacks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This season, Josh Rivera took a big step forward with the Gator baseball team. Rivera’s stellar numbers in the year led to the Chicago Cubs selecting Rivera with the 81st pick in the MLB Draft.

In his sophomore season, Rivera only had 32 runs batted in and 9 home runs. A year later, Rivera was a important piece to the Florida baseball team that paved a path to the College World Series Final. Rivera finished the season with a .348 batting average with 72 RBI’s and 19 homers.

Rivera also excelled in the infield at the shortstop position. The junior recorded 27 double plays throughout the year.

Abner to the Diamondbacks

In the sixth round, the Diamondbacks picked Gator reliever Philip Abner with the 175th pick. In his sophomore year, Abner was a reliable relief pitcher for the Gators. Abner had a record of 3-0 with a 3.14 ERA. Abner pitched a total of 31 1/3 innings only gave up 11 earned runs and rung up 51 batters.

