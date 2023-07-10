Warrant issued after a shooting in Lake City

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department has issued a warrant for a man after a gun sale turned into a shooting.

According to the police department, the victim set up a meeting with Jaquary Pratt to sell a gun. Pratt arrived at the meeting around 4:24 p.m. on Friday with two other men.

One of the men pulled out a gun and put it to the victim’s temple. The victim pushed the gun away and it went off striking the victim in the lower body.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

TRENDING: Drive-by shootings send two people to the hospital

A warrant is issued for Pratt who is considered armed and dangerous. Officers are working to identify the other two men.

