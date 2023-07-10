The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners sink into the idea of a proposed sand mine on Monday evening. It would be 1,100 acres and allow for mining and excavation if its approved. They meet at 5:45 p.m.

Susan Lorincz stands before a Marion County judge Tuesday morning. It’s for her arraignment related to charges of manslaughter and assault for the death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens. Lorincz shot her neighbor on June 2nd.

Gainesville city leaders are inviting the public to speak their piece about an east Gainesville sports complex. The MLK Center and Citizens Field are the focus. The workshops are from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the MLK Center.

High Springs commissioners have to agree on spending $250,000 in order to preserve an historic building in the city. They meet at 6:30 p.m. at city hall. Commissioners already received more than a million dollars in state funding to renovate The Priest Theatre built in 1910.

