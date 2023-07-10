Wyatt Langford is selected No. 4 by the Texas Rangers in the MLB Draft

Langford finished his junior season with a .373 batting average and 21 homers
Florida's Wyatt Langford is greeted at the plate after his three run homer during the sixth...
Florida's Wyatt Langford is greeted at the plate after his three run homer during the sixth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few days ago, Gator baseball star Wyatt Langford said goodbye to Gainesville. On Sunday, Langford is saying hello to Texas as the Rangers picked the Florida standout with the number four pick in the 2023 MLB Draft at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA.

The Florida righthanded hitter had a stellar junior season. In 66 games, the Trenton, FL native had a .373 batting average, 57 runs batted in and 21 homers.

During his time in Omaha at the College World Series. In six games, Langford hit three homers including one that went 456 feet (the longest home run at Charles Schwab Field since 2011). It was the tying home run vs Virginia that led to a 6-5 opening round victory. In his final two games vs LSU, Langford recorded 8 runs batted in.

Langford is the second-highest pick in program history.

Former Gator and MLB catcher Mike Zunino was selected third overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 2012 draft.

