Alachua County Commission plans joint meeting dedicated to Newberry meat processing facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners held a meeting on Tuesday in which they discussed the Newberry slaughterhouse plans and passed a motion to have a future meeting dedicated to it.

Commissioners and community members have been debating the Newberry slaughterhouse plans for months. Governor DeSantis vetoed Alachua County’s request for $1,750,000 to partially cover its costs in June, leaving many to wonder how the facility will be funded.

During the public comments section of the Tuesday meeting, community members expressed their opinions on the slaughterhouse - both in support and opposition.

With the community divided on the slaughterhouse, Commissioner Ken Cornell moved to have a joint meeting in Newberry where the only topic of discussion will be the meat processing facility.

The Commission unanimously agreed to dedicate an entire meeting to the slaughterhouse at a later date.

