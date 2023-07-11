Alachua County and Newberry leaders hold joint meeting to discuss road and meat processing project

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -There’s no beef between Newberry City and Alachua county leaders, but it sure was hard for them to come up with an agreement on a meat processing facility during a joint meeting held last night.

For Newberry leaders, they want to give the county land for the facility but county road 337 must be addressed. The environmental park off of county road 337 would feature solid waste, a fire training facility, and a meat processing plant.

Leaders of both the county and city pointed out that they want to hear from Newberry residents first, before making a decision on proceeding with the meat processing facility. Leaders say the road must be addressed after the environmental park projects are completed in 2026.

The county’s current capital project list has the road being addressed in 2030.

Two of those projects the county says are a necessity, with the other being a bit controversial. Many residents agreed with their elected officials saying the road must be fixed.

“We ought to start fixing the road,” said angry resident Barbara. “If we disagree with that we won’t fix the road by 2030? And then what? Another 15 people can get killed on the road. And then you’ll say see you should have given us the treatment plant.”

The meat plant is estimated to cost the county $5 million and $2 million in funding was already vetoed from the state’s budget.

No decision was made at last night’s meeting so, Alachua County Commissions will hold another meeting today at 11:30 a.m.

