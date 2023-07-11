Alexander Springs temporarily closes to relocate gator mom and eggs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A swimming hole in Marion County is temporarily closed because of gator activity.

The Alexander Springs swim area in the Ocala National Forest closed on Monday because a nesting female alligator needs to be trapped and removed.

Federal Forest workers say the closure is temporary but indefinite until the gator and her eggs are relocated. They warn to not enter the area or approach any alligators until further notice.

