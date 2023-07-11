Attempted murder suspect arrested after 9 months on the run

Marion County booking photo for Dionsha Farmer
Marion County booking photo for Dionsha Farmer(MCSO, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County for more than 9 months is behind bars after a chance encounter with his former probation officer.

On Monday, a probation officer was driving on Highway 464C to go check on his clients when he spotted Dionsha Farmer, 23, in the backseat of a pickup truck. Warrants were out for Farmers’ arrest on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, robbery, and weapon possession charges.

The officer followed the vehicle to a home. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies surrounded the home and tried to talk Farmer into coming out of the home for about 4 hours.

Farmer hid under the home until the SWAT team deployed gas to force him out. He then surrendered and was booked into the Marion County Jail.

RELATED: Suspect in Marion County is wanted on attempted 2nd degree murder charges

He is accused of trying to kill three people in September 2022. According to court records, Farmer invited the victims to his home, the same one he would later be arrested at, to borrow a pressure washer. The victims say they’ve known Farmer since childhood.

When they arrived, Farmer came out of the home with an AR15 and started firing at the victims in the vehicle. They tried to drive away and crashed into a tree. Surveillance video from the home shows Farmer shooting at the victims.

As he heads back inside Farmer said, “I just killed somebody.”

In separate incidents, Farmer is accused of battering women.

