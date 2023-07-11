Attorney General Ashley Moody warns Floridians of summer scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians of online shopping scams happening this summer, including copycat websites, phishing emails, and illegitimate third-party sellers.

Copycat websites usually look similar or exactly like a legitimate e-commerce site, with only the website URL being different. Phishing emails often ask users to verify sensitive personal and financial information, while some third-party websites purport to be selling goods from well-known retailers, often with unusually low prices.

Moody says most legitimate online businesses host large sales during summertime, making the season a prime target for crooks.

“Make sure that you confirm that the business offering that listing is legitimate,” Moody said. “It’s so important, and use credit cards because they can often offer another layer of protection.”

Moody says it’s much easier for consumers to protect themselves on the front end, prior to giving out their financial information, rather than hoping to recover money after a bogus transaction has been made.

