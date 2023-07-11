Collision in Levy County left a driver dead

A crash on US 19 in Levy County left one driver dead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver is dead after two vehicles collided in Levy County.

FHP troopers say at around 4:30 p.m. the 35-year-old driver was pulling out of a business driveway at US 19 when a driver from Chiefland traveling north failed to stop, striking the vehicle.

The vehicle then rotated, striking a median marker going onto the east grassy shoulder.

Strong storms knock down tree in Gainesville, lane blocked temporarily

