Collision in Levy County left a driver dead
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver is dead after two vehicles collided in Levy County.
FHP troopers say at around 4:30 p.m. the 35-year-old driver was pulling out of a business driveway at US 19 when a driver from Chiefland traveling north failed to stop, striking the vehicle.
The vehicle then rotated, striking a median marker going onto the east grassy shoulder.
