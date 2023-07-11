Florida takes steps to fight human trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State of Florida is looking for new ways to fight human trafficking. The Federal Human Trafficking Report shows Florida is one of the top three states with new cases last year.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline identified more than 1,200 human trafficking victims across the state in 2021.

“Trafficking doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It happens because there’s fertile ground for it,” said Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center executive director Robin Hassler Thompson said.

Florida is increasing penalties and offering more support for survivors under a new law. The law also requires more training for hotel workers.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is one of four agencies working to develop a human trafficking toolkit for law enforcement and community members. It will focus on supporting survivors using a trauma-based approach.

“The benefits, again, will be our abilities in our community to be more effective in our efforts to fight crime, particularly to fight human trafficking that occurs, sometimes unknown to most of our citizens in our community,” Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said.

Sheriff McNeil told reporters Tuesday that Tallahassee Police made an arrest in a human trafficking case Monday night.

Hassler Thompson said it’s not just up to law enforcement to stop human trafficking, but anyone in the community can help.

“Florida needs to do a better job in making sure there are enough jobs, housing all the things that support somebody because if we don’t do that, a trafficker will,” Hassler Thompson said.

Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center helps hundreds of survivors in the Tallahassee area. Hassler Thompson said knowing the signs and ways traffickers are targeting victims is key.

“The trafficker is coming in to lure them, groom them, to pull them into a trafficking situation with their cell phones or with their online gaming,” she said.

A statewide survey found 271 instances where traffickers used social media to target victims since 2019.

More than half of those cases were used on Meta sites, including Facebook and Instagram.

That’s why Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the statewide council on human trafficking in October.

Zuckerberg hasn’t publicly responded. Moody asked that he does by September 5th.

In a statement to the Gray Florida Capital Bureau, a Meta spokesperson said in part the company “prohibit(s) all forms of human exploitation in no uncertain terms, and we work aggressively to fight these abhorrent crimes on and off our platforms.”

If you or you suspect someone you know is being trafficked, you are encouraged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

The hotline is confidential and open 24/7.

Full Meta statement:

“We prohibit all forms of human exploitation in no uncertain terms, and we work aggressively to fight these abhorrent crimes on and off our platforms. The claims in this press release inaccurately depict our efforts to remove this kind of illegal activity and work with law enforcement so that the criminals behind it can be arrested and prosecuted. In fact, the Group Director of Intelligence at STOP THE TRAFFIK has said ‘millions are safer and traffickers are increasingly frustrated’ because of our work. We will continue to inform and partner with the state attorneys general on these critical matters.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.