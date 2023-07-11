Levy County Planning and Zoning Board recommends sand mine operation despite resident concerns

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - After almost four hours of discussion, the Levy County Planning and Zoning Board recommended approving the sand mine operation.

The sand mine would be located south of Bronson near Northeast 102nd Court. It will take up approximately 1,100 acres of land.

Dozens of residents and activists took their concerns to the podium, worried about health hazards, environment destruction, noise and traffic.

“The oil and the petroleum products leaking out of these giant trucks are going to go right down into the water table and affect our drinking water,” shared resident Robbie Blake.

Several residents were against it because of the proximity of the sand mine near several homes and the UF Rosemary Hill Observatory.

“We have a lot of people here, who are retirees, people have put every dime that they have into their property,” shared resident Laura Catlow.

One big topic of discussion was property values. Residents say putting an industrial sand mine in a residential area, is a not a good idea. However, the majority of the board said the mine may point the county towards growth.

They recommend the sand mine to operate 5 days a week from Monday through Friday.

The final approval lies in the county commission’s hands. The first hearing will take place on July 25th.

