Marion County deputies arrest mother for the murder of her toddler

Marion County Jail booking photo of Tracie Puskac, 36
Marion County Jail booking photo of Tracie Puskac, 36(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother on the charge of second-degree murder after her 17-month-old child died of traumatic injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the home of Tracie Puskac, 36, on April 27 on reports her baby Jermiyah Puskac, 1, was unresponsive. Jermiyah was taken to the hospital where died two days later.

Puskac told deputies that the night before Jermiyah was “banging his head on the floor.” She claims she held him down and he became “stiff as a board.” She then put him to bed. The next morning his lips were blue and his breathing was shallow.

As deputies continued to question Puskac, they say her story changed. She gave different accounts of how Jermiyah hit his head.

She also stated she didn’t want DCF involved because they had previously removed children from her home.

The medical examiner found Jermiyah died from complications of a skull fracture, subdural hemorrhage, and traumatic brain and spinal cord injury due to abusive head and neck trauma. The death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives determined the injuries were too severe to be caused by the explanations Puskac gave deputies. On Wednesday, she was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on no bond.

