MCFR lieutenant returns to work after being hospitalized last year with an injury

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant is back to work after he was hospitalized last year due to an injury.

Fire rescue officials say Lieutenant Anthony Gillian is back with MCFR after injuring his neck last November while training.

He was in physical therapy and rehab during the break.

A GoFundMe for Gillian’s recovery efforts was started and reached $15,000 in less than a day.

