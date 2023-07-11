More charges expected for former church volunteer arrested for touching minors inappropriately

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Thursday, a former volunteer at Ignite Life Center in Gainesville was arrested after admitting to touching minors inappropriately.

Russell Scoates is the owner of Small World Daycare and Learning Center in Gainesvile--which sits just two blocks away from Ignite.

Scoates says he does not understand how these kinds of crimes keep happening.

“If I knew that answer,” said Scoates. “I think I’d be a very rich person and I could fix a lot of problems. I don’t know the answer...We just want our kids to be safe.”

He believes this shines a bad light on the entire child-care industry.

“Unfortunately,” said Scoates, “it’s the kind of thing where when you hear about this case, we all get tarred with the same brush. It’s like ‘oh, don’t take your kids outside the home because they’re going to get abused. That’s not the case. There are so many people out there that are really trying to make a difference in kids’ lives.”

Gainesville Police officers traveled to Lakeland last Thursday to interview Gabriel Hemenez.

While there, he confessed to touching three children and one adult inappropriately during a month-long overnight camp run by Ignite leaders in 2021.

“When you have somebody who works around children,” said Scoates, “there are steps that we take to make sure that we’ve done a screening of that person--which is like a local screening with a sheriff. We also do an FBI background check which is a state-wide thing and a country-wide thing. So we’re checking everywhere to see if this person has a history.”

Hemenez was booked into the Polk County Jail and plead ‘not guilty’ during a first appearance.

Gainesville Police officers say more charges could be coming.

Employees at Ignite said they would release a statement, but TV20 never received it.

