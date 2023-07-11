Multiple accidents on I-75 block lanes north and south in Ocala

I-75 crash near mile marker 352
I-75 crash near mile marker 352(FL511)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether they were headed north or south on Interstate 75 in Ocala on Tuesday, morning commuters were delayed by multiple accidents involving semi-trucks.

Around 8:35 a.m., a semi-truck and a pick-up truck wrecked on I-75 Southbound just past the 354 exit. Emergency crews diverted traffic off the interstate at the exit.

One person was ejected during the crash and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just two miles south at 6:15 a.m., a crash involving a semi-truck occurred in the northbound lanes. Lanes were blocked as crews removed debris and cleaned an oil spill. Lanes have since reopened.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

Joint meeting
Alachua County and Newberry leaders hold joint meeting to discuss road and meat processing project
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County and City of Newberry leaders hold joint meeting
‘They’ve got to take responsibility’: Dog owners are concerned about safety in kennels