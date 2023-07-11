Multiple accidents on I-75 block lanes north and south in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether they were headed north or south on Interstate 75 in Ocala on Tuesday, morning commuters were delayed by multiple accidents involving semi-trucks.

Around 8:35 a.m., a semi-truck and a pick-up truck wrecked on I-75 Southbound just past the 354 exit. Emergency crews diverted traffic off the interstate at the exit.

One person was ejected during the crash and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just two miles south at 6:15 a.m., a crash involving a semi-truck occurred in the northbound lanes. Lanes were blocked as crews removed debris and cleaned an oil spill. Lanes have since reopened.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

