Number of GRU customers in Northeast Gainesville have power again after losing it for a short time
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Almost 1,200 GRU customers lost power in northeast Gainesville for a short time Monday night according to poweroutage.us.
Customers in the area of Gainesville Regional Airport and Ironwood Golf Courses were affected.
At around 8:30 Monday, GRU officials say crews were sent out to the address of the outage. It was taken care of by 10 p.m.
