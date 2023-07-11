Number of GRU customers in Northeast Gainesville have power again after losing it for a short time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Almost 1,200 GRU customers lost power in northeast Gainesville for a short time Monday night according to poweroutage.us.

Customers in the area of Gainesville Regional Airport and Ironwood Golf Courses were affected.

At around 8:30 Monday, GRU officials say crews were sent out to the address of the outage. It was taken care of by 10 p.m.

