Pickup truck driver ejected during crash on I-75 in Ocala

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether they were headed north or south on Interstate 75 in Ocala on Tuesday, morning commuters were delayed by multiple accidents involving semi-trucks.

Around 8:35 a.m., a semi-truck and a pick-up truck wrecked on I-75 Southbound just past the 354 exit. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say the semi was jackknifed and the pickup was flipped on its roof.

Emergency crews diverted traffic off the interstate at the exit temporarily. Crews have since reopened some lanes headed southbound.

One person was ejected during the crash and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just two miles south at 6:15 a.m., a semi-truck headed northbound struck the guardrails. Lanes were blocked as crews removed debris and cleaned an oil spill. Lanes have since reopened.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

I-75 crash near mile marker 352
I-75 crash near mile marker 352(FL511)

A few miles north, a crash involving a pickup truck hauling a moving trailer delayed traffic. No injuries were reported in the crash.

