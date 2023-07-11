Semi-truck flipped in Bradford County

A semi-truck flipped on US 301 and NW 236th Street north of Lawtey.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is injured after a semi-truck flipped in Bradford County.

Fire Rescue Crews and FHP troopers arrived at the crash on US 301 and NW 236th Street just north of Lawtey.

Paramedics treated the driver for minor injuries.

Troopers say no traffic was blocked in the area.

