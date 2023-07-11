LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is injured after a semi-truck flipped in Bradford County.

Fire Rescue Crews and FHP troopers arrived at the crash on US 301 and NW 236th Street just north of Lawtey.

Paramedics treated the driver for minor injuries.

Troopers say no traffic was blocked in the area.

