Tech Tuesday: Frankel Marketing Agency

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us how the marketing, advertising and strategic communications firm is using new te
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the wonderful world of marketing, there are many different ways where you can increase company awareness and use technology.

Frankel is are a marketing, advertising and strategic communications firm. They are headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, but work with clients all over the Southeast and frankly all over the country.

They do everything from research, insights, gathering, strategic planning, all the way through to brand development, website creation, ongoing implementation for things like digital ads and PR, and they work with clients in a variety of different verticals.

Everything from higher education, so think large colleges across the country to financial institutions and financial planning firms. But frankly, it doesn’t matter the vertical. We’re happy to help any business who’s looking to grow.

For them, innovative marketing is a combination of Their talent and approach.

Their talent is highly collaborative and highly creative, and they really pride ourselves on that.

It makes the culture very fun. they recruit very skilled, very smart people, and naturally have a creative environment. So that in and of itself happens kind of organically, but the collaboration piece has been intentional. Even during COVID and post COVID, they make it a point to work together to make sure everyone’s ideas can be heard and everyone has a voice at the table. That creates a real magic in the work that they’re able to produce.

There are a variety of tools that are fairly traditional that they’ve used for a long time. Things like data analytics, being able to cut data in a certain way or by certain audiences to find key insights. They also run digital ads. Those ads are ever evolving. Algorithms are changing constantly. So having to keep up with those and being able to do that in a way that is really efficient is really important. They’re also on the cusp of active AI changes and have been implementing that throughout our business.

“I really believe AI is here to stay. So if that’s something that is scary to you, my advice is get comfortable with it. We will start to see more and more elements of AI integrated into our daily life. For marketers, I believe that AI will help us iterate faster, create really tailored approaches, and target our audiences in a way that we’ve not been able to as quickly as we have been in the past. It’s a really exciting frontier to be on the cusp of.”

Ashleigh Flanders, Frankel

You can visit frankelagency.com or find them on social media.

