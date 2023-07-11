Traffic delays on I-75 after pickup truck flips
Jul. 11, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews warned drivers of traffic delays on Interstate 75 on Tuesday afternoon due to a wrecked pickup truck. It occurred on the same stretch of the interstate where several crashes occurred on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the crash around 2:00 p.m. at mile marker 352 on I-75 Southbound, near West Silversprings Boulevard. One vehicle was involved in the crash.
Lanes were blocked as emergency crews responded to the incident.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle. The patient was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
