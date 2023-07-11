Traffic delays on I-75 after pickup truck flips

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews warned drivers of traffic delays on Interstate 75 on Tuesday afternoon due to a wrecked pickup truck. It occurred on the same stretch of the interstate where several crashes occurred on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the crash around 2:00 p.m. at mile marker 352 on I-75 Southbound, near West Silversprings Boulevard. One vehicle was involved in the crash.

RELATED: Pickup truck driver ejected during crash on I-75 in Ocala

Lanes were blocked as emergency crews responded to the incident.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. The patient was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

