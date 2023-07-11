UF student involved in Jan. 6 riots sentenced, enrolled for fall semester

Video obtained by the DOJ shows Gabriel Chase inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. 2021
Video obtained by the DOJ shows Gabriel Chase inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. 2021(Department of Justice)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 11, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida student is set to return to class in the fall after being sentenced for the crimes he committed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Gabriel Chase, 22, was sentenced to 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picking in a capitol building as Congress worked to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to court documents prepared by the Department of Justice, Chase traveled to Washington D.C. with four other people on Jan. 6.

During the riots, the group entered the U.S. Capitol unlawfully. They also entered Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. After leaving the Capitol, the group went to the north end of the building where they destroyed media equipment.

Chase was identified through surveillance video and his communications with the other members of the group he was with.

He has enrolled for the upcoming fall semester at UF.

The Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution is responsible for investigating allegations that a student has violated the Student Conduct Code.

