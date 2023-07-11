UF’s Colby Halter drafted in round 17 by the Oakland A’s

Six Gators were chosen in the 2023 MLB Draft
Third baseman batted .247 with three home runs as a junior, had a .948 fielding percentage.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida third baseman Colby Halter became the sixth member of this season’s Gator baseball team to get drafted on Tuesday, when he was selected in the 17th round by the Oakland A’s.

Halter, from Jacksonville, hit three home runs this past season for Florida out of his three-year career total of 14. He also batted .247 but produced excellent defensive work at the hot corner with a .948 fielding percentage.

The A’s are not long for Oakland, however, and are planning to relocate to Las Vegas, with plans of building a new stadium by 2028.

Gators Chosen In 2023 MLB Draft

No. 4 overall--Wyatt Langford, OF Texas (Round One)

No. 24 overall--Hurston Waldrep RHP Atlanta (Round One)

No. 56 overall--Brandon Sproat RHP New York Mets (Round Two)

No. 81 overall--Josh Rivera SS Chicago Cubs (Round Three)

No. 175 overall--Phillip Abner LHP Arizona (Round Six)

No. 496 overall--Colby Halter 3B Oakland (Round 17)

