13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key

A 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of the coast of Cedar Key.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A fish species may be making a comeback in North Central Florida.

One of their more unique looks is their long, flat-edged blade lined with teeth which made them a target for trophy hunters.

The fish was listed as an endangered species in 2003 due to habitat loss and over harvesting.

