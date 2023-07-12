Alachua County commissioners vote for lower millage rate

Because property values are higher than a year ago, they would still collect nearly 7.5% more in the new fiscal year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners voted for a lower millage rate for property taxes.

Because property values are higher than a year ago, they would still collect nearly 7.5% more in the new fiscal year.

Trim notices now will be sent to inform property owners what their individual bill would be and two public hearings will be held in September before commissioners make their final vote.

TRENDING STORY: Florida takes steps to fight human trafficking

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

'It's just awful': Summerfield neighbors outraged after a mother is accused of murdering her toddler
The suspect's mother claims her daughter is innocent.
‘It’s just awful’: Summerfield neighbors outraged after a mother is accused of murdering her toddler
Alachua County commissioners vote for lower millage rate
Hogtown Brewers donate $20,000 to charities