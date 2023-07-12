Alachua County commissioners vote for lower millage rate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners voted for a lower millage rate for property taxes.

Because property values are higher than a year ago, they would still collect nearly 7.5% more in the new fiscal year.

Trim notices now will be sent to inform property owners what their individual bill would be and two public hearings will be held in September before commissioners make their final vote.

