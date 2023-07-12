Both lanes of Starke railroad overpass are open

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of planning and construction, both lanes of the Starke railroad overpass are now open.

Florida Department of Transportation officials say the westbound lane of the overpass opened today, with traffic from State Road 100 shifting to the new overpass.

The eastbound lane has been open since May 26 of this year.

The Starke Railroad Overpass Interchange Improvements project began in July of 2020. Earlier this year, construction caused detours in the area.

The overpass is intended to ease congestion and improve traffic flow within Starke, which was previously divided by the CSX railroad that runs parallel to US 301.

