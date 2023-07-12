Buchholz High School math team wins 15th national championship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Buchholz High School math team celebrated another victory.

The team won their 15th national championship, and the team’s seniors have now won the national title in three of their four years at the school.

Alachua County Public School officials say it was something of a comeback.

Buchholz lost the state championship in April to American Heritage by just 17 points.

This time around, the team beat American Heritage by 379 points.

