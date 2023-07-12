Concerns high in Crystal River as agents search for driver who committed hit and run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Crystal River are concerned after a boater committed a hit and run that left a scalloper badly hurt.

“They stopped,” said Cody Cummins, “they looked and then they didn’t give help.”

Cummins says that is the main reason people are so upset.

“I think he realized what he’d done and took off,” Cummins said, “and that’s where it’s pretty disappointing. You could have killed someone and just left them floating out there, their family’s out there sitting on the boat watching this happen.”

People on social media identified the victim as Jason Wetmore of Cocoa Beach, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission agents say he was left with cuts to his right calf and foot, but survived.

“Disappointed,” said Cummins. “It’s not shocking, there’s a lot of boats that I yell at every weekend when I’m out there telling them to slow down. It’s just sad that it had to happen for us to get this kind of attention.”

“There’s no real answer because people will always be more into their fun than taking care or being responsible for what they’re doing and how they’re doing it,” said Marcia Roetting.

FWC agents say the man was driving a robalo or sea fox speed boat colored white, beige or blue.

“It’s frightening to know that people are out there being irresponsible,” said Roetting. “I’m 75 years old and I don’t want to tread water for an hour and a half because of somebody in a boat that’s hot-dogging it up and down the river.”

Cummins is the owner of a dive tour shop in Crystal River.

He believes that scalloping is not a dangerous activity, but that people have to their heads on a swivel at all times.

“It’s a beautiful environment out there,” said Cummins, “nothing to worry about except for boats going fast. That’s’ the biggest thing when I give a briefing to all my customers, we listen underwater and when you hear a boat coming we just stick our head up and look. They’re supposed to be looking out for us but we have to be proactive out there.”

Agents say they have yet to identify the suspect, but have received tips and home surveillance footage to aid the search.

