Gas prices up breaking 22-day streak of gas price decline, AAA reports say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was all good two weeks ago for Florida drivers as they were seeing a decline in gas prices. Now, AAA is reporting a 20 cent per gallon increase which they say breaks the 22-day streak of gas price decline.

“Two or three weeks ago, I was over at the Gate gas station by the University of Florida,” said driver Mike James. “I noticed the gas was $3.27 a gallon so, I made a decision to come back when my gas tank became low. Once I came back I noticed the gas was increased to 3.47.”

During the 4th of July weekend, gas prices averaged about $3.26. AAA reports show the average gas prices in Ocala and Gainesville are $3.48.

As I drove around Gainesville, some gas stations are above that average. Gas prices varied from $3.53 to a whopping $3.99.

But for some drivers like Theodore Strankowski IV, convenience trumps prices.

“I just picked the gas station because again you know since I get gas so irregularly, I more so look for the convenience but maybe that’s something I should look into more,” said Strankowski.

James added, “It doesn’t make any sense to me that week after week, we’re having all kind of weird fluctuation gas prices, it would help if it could stay somewhere consistent.”

AAA experts say oil prices are low so prices should ease soon. In the meantime, the best way to save your coins is to drive conservatively or use apps to find the nearest gas station with the best price for your budget.

