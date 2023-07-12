Gator volleyball team picked second in SEC preseason poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning a share of the SEC title last season for their 25th conference championship, the Gator volleyball team is expected to be among the league’s best once again this fall. Florida was picked to finish second in the preseason SEC poll of the league’s head coaches. Florida opens its 33rd season under head coach Mary Wise on Aug. 25 against Penn State in Tampa. Kentucky, which shared the SEC title with UF last season, earned 10 of 13 first place votes.

2023 SEC Volleyball Preseason Poll--First Place Votes In ()

1. Kentucky (10)

2. Florida (2)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Georgia

5. Arkansas

6. LSU

7. Auburn

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. South Carolina

12. Missouri

13. Alabama

Returning setter Alexis Stucky, last season’s SEC Freshman of the Year, was the only Gator named to the preseason All-Conference team. Florida has 10 players back from last season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.