Gators Help Build Home with Habitat for Humanity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Habitat for Humanity held a dedication ceremony for their 177th home this afternoon, but it had a twist. Alachua County resident Shae Flagg was chosen to receive the home and Gator football players helped build the home from the ground, up. It’s an experience Flagg says she won’t forget anytime soon and one the Gators say they won’t forget either.

Gator Quarterback, Graham Mertz, tells us, “There were days I was here working and she was right there next to us. So just her background, she’s a grinder, she’s a worker so that really makes us feel great being able to give back to someone like that.”

The event was a result of a partnership between Bryan Builders and Florida Victorious.

Bryan Builders is a family-owned and operated general contracting company that has been in business for over 30 years. The company is committed to providing quality construction and customer service. Owner and president Scott Bryan is a UF Graduate and played on the Gator Football team in 1995-1999. Bryan Builders is the presenting sponsor for Shae’s home.

All members of the Gators football team, as well as head coach Bill Napier, and University of Florida’s President, Ben Sasse, all participated in the build.

